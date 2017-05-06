Steven Holcomb, 37, found dead in room at Olympic training center

Steven Holcomb, the longtime U.S. bobsledding star who drove to three Olympic medals after beating a disease that nearly robbed him of his eyesight, was found dead Saturday. He was 37.

The United States Olympic Committee announced in a statement that Holcomb was found in his room at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, New York. The USOC said no further information was available.

"The entire Olympic family is shocked and saddened by the incredibly tragic loss today of Steven Holcomb," USOC CEO Scott Blackmun said in the statement. "Steve was a tremendous athlete and even better person, and his perseverance and achievements were an inspiration to us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve's family and the entire bobsledding community."

Foul play was not suspected in Holcomb's death, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

A native of Park City, Utah, Holcomb was a three-time Olympian. His signature moment came at the 2010 Vancouver Games when he piloted his four-man sled to a gold medal, snapping a 62-year drought for the U.S. in bobsled's signature race.

"It would be easy to focus on the loss in terms of his Olympic medals and enormous athletic contributions to the organization, but USA Bobsled & Skeleton is a family and right now we are trying to come to grips with the loss of our teammate, our brother and our friend," USA Bobsled & Skeleton CEO Darrin Steele said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.