Super Bowl LI coverage: Patriots complete epic comeback

The Atlanta Falcons jumped out to a big lead over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, but the Patriots stormed back with one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history, winning 34-28.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, and the path to how we got here.

Game HQ page

NFC Championship Game

Game HQ page

AFC Championship Game

Game HQ page

AFC divisional round

(No. 1) New England Patriots 34, (No. 4) Houston Texans 16

Game HQ page

(No. 3) Pittsburgh Steelers 18, (No. 2) Kansas City Chiefs 16

Game HQ page

Game HQ page

(No. 4) Green Bay Packers 34, (No. 1) Dallas Cowboys 31

Game HQ page

AFC wild card

(No. 4) Houston Texans 27, (No. 5) Oakland Raiders 14

Game HQ page

(No. 3) Pittsburgh Steelers 30, (No. 6) Miami Dolphins 12

Game HQ page

NFC wild card

(No. 3) Seattle Seahawks 26, (No. 6) Detroit Lions 6

Game HQ page

(No. 4) Green Bay Packers 38, (No. 5) New York Giants 13

Game HQ page

Full schedule