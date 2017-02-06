Super Bowl LI coverage: Patriots complete epic comeback

The Atlanta Falcons jumped out to a big lead over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, but the Patriots stormed back with one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history, winning 34-28.
Here's everything you need to know about the game, and the path to how we got here.
Super Bowl LI
New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28
- Historic comeback carries Patriots to Super Bowl victory in OT
- Falcons build championship case but can't close with historic collapse
- Sports world reacts to Patriots' remarkable Super Bowl LI comeback
- Grading the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI
- Grading the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI
- Ranking all 51 Super Bowls: Patriots' comeback is best ever
- New England tied for best ATS season ever
- $30 cocktails?! How much everything costs at Super Bowl LI
- Grading controversial calls of Super Bowl LI
- Super Bowl LI prop bet tracker
NFC Championship Game
(No. 2)Atlanta Falcons 44, (No. 4) Green Bay Packers 21
- 'Nobody can stop us but us:' Julio Jones, Falcons fly into Super Bowl LI
- Matt Ryan, Falcons break through and set sights on first Super Bowl title
- Falcons describe how they turned tide against Aaron Rodgers and Packers
- Blown out in Atlanta: Packers find a new way to make playoff exit
- Julio Jones appreciates 'respect' shown by Falcons fan Dwight Howard
- Packers couldn't completely run the table, but they proved they're legit
- Mason Crosby's miss in first quarter ends playoff-record FG streak
AFC Championship Game
(No. 1)New England Patriots 36, (No. 3) Pittsburgh Steelers 17
- No Patriots team has embodied the Patriot Way more than this one
- Tom Brady-led attack explodes at right time with high-flying Falcons ahead
- Slay the dragon? Steelers left their sword at home in Patriots blowout
- Help at WR, pass-rusher could push Steelers into Super Bowl next season
AFC divisional round
(No. 1) New England Patriots 34, (No. 4) Houston Texans 16
- Dion Lewis scores return, receiving and rushing touchdowns
- Brock Osweiler dilemma tops Texans' offseason questions
- Vince Wilfork, 35, thinking retirement but will take time to decide
- Texans can't take next step without improved QB play in 2017
(No. 3) Pittsburgh Steelers 18, (No. 2) Kansas City Chiefs 16
- James Harrison and the Steelers just wouldn't break in K.C.
- Playoff loss ends Chiefs' season on a sour note
NFC divisional round
(No. 2)Atlanta Falcons 36, (No. 3) Seattle Seahawks 20
- Matt Ryan puts playoff past behind with another MVP-worthy effort
- Seahawks fall short of Super Bowl goal during average season
- Matt Ryan, Falcons describe their pivotal 99-yard TD drive
- Seahawks' Super Bowl window is open, but changes are necessary
(No. 4) Green Bay Packers 34, (No. 1) Dallas Cowboys 31
- Aaron Rodgers got help from everyone to send Packers to NFC title game
- Mason Crosby's performance was most clutch by kicker in postseason history
- Season doesn't end in Super Bowl, but Cowboys primed for future
AFC wild card
(No. 4) Houston Texans 27, (No. 5) Oakland Raiders 14
- Jadeveon Clowney, defense proving up to the task of carrying Texans
- Brock Osweiler finds some redemption in leading Texans to playoff win
- Players describe Jadeveon Clowney's ridiculous INT
- Brock Osweiler will remain starting quarterback for Texans
- Derek Carr's recovery Raiders' biggest offseason question
(No. 3) Pittsburgh Steelers 30, (No. 6) Miami Dolphins 12
- Le'Veon Bell and the Steelers put rest of AFC on notice
- Dolphins' playoff run was brief, but their future is bright
NFC wild card
(No. 3) Seattle Seahawks 26, (No. 6) Detroit Lions 6
- How Steve Smith helped inspire Doug Baldwin vs. Lions
- Behind Thomas Rawls, Seahawks start to regain identity
- Lions annoyed with officiating after loss to Seahawks
- Lions set NFL record for playoff futility
(No. 4) Green Bay Packers 38, (No. 5) New York Giants 13
- Packers roll into Dallas behind vintage Aaron Rodgers performance vs. Giants
- Hail, Yeah: How Aaron Rodgers' prayer put the Giants to bed
- A frame-by-frame look at the Packers' Hail Mary
- Giants season still a success with return to playoffs
- Odell Beckham had a case of the drops ... and a rough game
Full schedule