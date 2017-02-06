Super Bowl LI coverage: Patriots complete epic comeback

Feb 6, 2017, 12:02 AM ET
BradyMark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons jumped out to a big lead over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, but the Patriots stormed back with one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history, winning 34-28

Here's everything you need to know about the game, and the path to how we got here.

Super Bowl LI

New England Patriots 34,  Atlanta Falcons 28

NFC Championship Game

(No. 2) 

Atlanta Falcons 44, (No. 4)  Green Bay Packers 21

AFC Championship Game

(No. 1)

New England Patriots 36, (No. 3) Pittsburgh Steelers 17

AFC divisional round

(No. 1) New England Patriots 34, (No. 4) Houston Texans 16

(No. 3)  Pittsburgh Steelers 18, (No. 2)  Kansas City Chiefs 16

NFC divisional round

   

(No. 2)

Atlanta Falcons 36, (No. 3) Seattle Seahawks 20

(No. 4)  Green Bay Packers 34, (No. 1)  Dallas Cowboys 31

AFC wild card

(No. 4)  Houston Texans 27, (No. 5)  Oakland Raiders 14

(No. 3)  Pittsburgh Steelers 30, (No. 6) Miami Dolphins 12

NFC wild card

(No. 3)  Seattle Seahawks 26, (No. 6)  Detroit Lions 6

(No. 4) Green Bay Packers 38, (No. 5)  New York Giants 13

