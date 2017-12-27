Sylvester Stallone reveals that he bought replica Rocky statue

The buyer of a replica statue of the original Rocky statue commissioned by Sylvester Stallone for use in Rocky III has been revealed, and it's Stallone himself.

On his Instagram account, Stallone published a video of the statue, which was auctioned off by SCP Auctions last month for $403,657, coming off a truck.

"Welcome home," Stallone said. "It only took him, what, only 41 years to get to California."

The replica was made around the same time as the original, which famously sits outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, by sculptor Thomas A. Schomberg.

Including the base, the statue is approximately 12 1/2 feet tall and weighs a combined 1,800 pounds.

The statue that Stallone bought of his character "Rocky Balboa" actually was in California for many years, on loan to the San Diego Hall of Champions. Its founder Robert Breitbard died in 2010. The museum closed for good in June.

"Rocky Balboa is one of the most beloved characters ever conceived in Hollywood," David Kohler, president of SCP Auctions, told ESPN on Wednesday. "The Rocky statue is an enduring symbol of hope and a reminder that an underdog can become a champion through hard work, determination, and hustle. We are thrilled that this statue now resides with Rocky's creator, Sylvester Stallone."

Rocky III, which was both written and directed by Stallone, features "Eye Of The Tiger" and the debut of a new opponent, Mr. T as Clubber Lang.