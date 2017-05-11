Three teams have inquired about Colin Kaepernick, adviser says

An adviser to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick said he has been contacted by three teams inquiring about Kaepernick since the free-agency period began in March.

Harry Edwards, a renowned sociologist and civil rights activist who has mentored Kaepernick, told USA Today Sports that the teams have asked him about Kaepernick's desire and ability to play.

"They've asked, 'Can he play? Does he want to play?'" Edwards said. "The last question I can't answer. The first question, absolutely. If Kaep makes up his mind, he wouldn't only go in and make a team, he'd put pressure on somebody to start."

Kaepernick, 29, remains unsigned since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers on March 1. Some believe teams are avoiding him because of his controversial stance to take a knee last season during the national anthem as a way to protest social injustice.

Edwards said he is certain that this is true of some owners, but he remains confident that Kaepernick will sign with a team.

"I don't think there's any question that there are some owners who wouldn't have him in the league, much less on their team," Edwards said. "But I fully expect one [team to sign him], because it's in the best interest of the league to have him on a team."

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter in March that Kaepernick will stand during the national anthem next season because he no longer wants his method of protest to detract from the positive change he believes has been created.

Kaepernick started 11 games for the 49ers in 2016, posting his best statistical season since 2013 despite the team's 1-10 record in his starts. His 90.7 passer rating was his best in three years and ranked 17th in the NFL. His 4-1 touchdown-interception ratio was tied for sixth, his 468 rushing yards were second among quarterbacks and his 6.78 yards per carry ranked first. However, Kaepernick's 59.2 percent completion rate was 26th.