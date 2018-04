AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The key tee times for the opening rounds of the Masters were released Tuesday afternoon, with Tiger Woods being paired with Marc Leishman and Tommy Fleetwood at 10:42 a.m. ET.

Defending champion Sergio Garcia is paired with Justin Thomas and U.S. Amateur champ Doc Redman, going at 10:53 a.m.

Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar follow at 1:27 p.m., while Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm tee off at 1:38 p.m.