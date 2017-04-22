Tigers place 1B Miguel Cabrera on 10-day DL with groin strain

The Detroit Tigers have placed star first baseman Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right groin.

The Tigers announced the move Saturday afternoon before their game against the Minnesota Twins. Detroit recalled first baseman John Hicks from Triple-A Toledo to replace Cabrera on the roster.

Cabrera suffered the injury in the sixth inning of Friday's 6-3 loss to the Twins when he dove for a ground ball. The two-time American League MVP experienced more groin discomfort when he stretched to catch a throw later in the inning.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus told reporters earlier Saturday morning that he expected Cabrera to at least miss the remaining two games of Detroit's weekend series in Minnesota.

Cabrera, 34, is batting .268 with three home runs and nine RBIs in 16 games this season. ?The 11-time All-Star was hitless in his first 12 at-bats this season but had been heating up of late, batting .429 (12-for-28) with three homers in his last eight games.

The Tigers have lost four consecutive games and have been beset by injuries in the early part of this season.

Cabrera joins outfielder J.D. Martinez (foot) and shortstop Jose Iglesias (concussion) on the DL. Slugger Justin Upton also missed two games earlier this week with a wrist injury.