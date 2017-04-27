Tim Tebow boosts average to .246 with three hits, including triple

Tim Tebow extended his Class A ascent for the Columbia Fireflies on Wednesday, going 3-for-4 with his first career triple -- on a headfirst slide -- to raise his batting average to .246.

The 5-0 win for the? Mets' South Carolina affiliate over the visiting Asheville Tourists featured Tebow's third multihit game since Friday, as the 29-year-old followed up on his best week in the minors with more consistency at the plate. In his past six games, Tebow is batting .450 (9-for-20).?

"There are some guys who do really good who get taken away from me halfway through the year," Fireflies manager Jose Leger said, according to The State. "Then there are guys that get taken away really early. It is hard to predict when it happens. A lot depends on what is happening in the level above. Whenever they decide it, he will be ready. He is just working hard, and we are going day by day."

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback made a bid to go 4-for-4 in the eighth inning, but his drive was corralled in deep left field by the Tourists' Vince Fernandez, and Tebow missed his third home run.

"He has been able to get his foot down on time, working on his timing, and it is finally paying off. He is more consistent," Leger said. "When you get a couple hits and find that rhythm at the plate, your confidence also grows. That is what has been happening."