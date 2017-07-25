Todd Frazier's first home at-bat with Yankees turns into run-scoring triple play

Todd Frazier?will always remember his first home at-bat as a member of the New York Yankees.?

And not for all good reasons.?

Frazier, acquired by the Yankees last week as part of a deal with the Chicago White Sox, came up with the bases loaded in the second inning Tuesday night and proceeded to bounce into a triple play against the Cincinnati Reds.

With rookie Reds starter Luis Castillo on the mound at Yankees Stadium, Matt Holliday singled to right, Didi Gregorius singled to right, and Chase Headley singled to left to load the bases in the second.

Frazier, batting seventh, hit a hard grounder up the middle. Reds shortstop Jose Peraza fielded it, stepped on second and threw to first. Gregorius, who had been on second base, held up when the ball was hit in case it was caught. He was late to advance, and first baseman Joey Votto's throw across the diamond caught him in a rundown. Gregorius was called out for running wide of the baseline while trying to avoid a tag.

It went down as a 6-3-5-6 triple play and is the second of that variety in Major League Baseball history. The other was turned by the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1970.?It marked the first triple play turned by Cincinnati since 1995 and the first against the Yankees since 2011.

Holliday did score on the play to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead. The last time a run scored on a triple play was in 2006.

Tuesday marked the Yankee Stadium debut for Frazier, who?had many family members and friends there after they made the two-hour drive from his hometown in Toms River, New Jersey.

Information from ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press was used in this report.