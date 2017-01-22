Tom Brady, Bill Belichick make NFL history with record 7th Super Bowl appearance

A season that began with QB? Tom Brady serving a four-game suspension will end with him making his record seventh Super Bowl appearance, when his New England Patriots?take on QB? Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons.

Brady and coach Bill Belichick, whose seventh appearance is also a record for a head coach, will be seeking their -- and the Patriots' -- fifth Lombardi Trophy, and second in three years. This will be the franchise's league-record ninth appearance in the Super Bowl. The Patriots are 4-2 in their previous six Super Bowl appearances during the Belichick/Brady era.

Belichick's seventh Super Bowl appearance surpassed former Miami Dolphins?legend Don Shula for the most by an NFL head coach, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Brady improved to 5-0 at home against Pittsburgh in helping the Patriots paste the Steelers 36-17 in New England's seventh consecutive AFC Championship Game.

Brady completed 32 of 42 passes for a franchise playoff-best 384 yards and three touchdowns Sunday, picking apart Pittsburgh's defense, often hitting wide-open receivers who found plenty of room to move in Pittsburgh's zone defense.

Brady is 4-0 against Atlanta, completing 67 percent of his passes for 1,193 yards and nine touchdowns against just one interception.

Since Brady's return from suspension for his role in the Deflategate scandal in Week 5, New England's only defeat came at home to Seattle, and Brady, 39, had one of the best seasons of his Hall of Fame-caliber career.

