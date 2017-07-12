Tony Romo, Mark Mulder favored to win American Century Championship

Tony Romo's golf game will be on display again this week at the American Century Championship celebrity tournament, and oddsmakers have high expectations for the retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

The same cannot be said for Charles Barkley.

Romo and former pitcher Mark Mulder, the two-time defending tournament champion, are the co-favorites at 3-1 at the sportsbook at Harveys Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino.

In May, Romo failed to qualify for the U.S. Open, but has had previous success at the celebrity tournament at Edgewood Tahoe. He finished in the top five in four consecutive appearances in the event from 2009 to 2012. He skipped the tournament the past four years, dealing with injuries in the final seasons of his NFL career.

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is listed at 20-1 and had attracted more bets and more money than any other golfer as of late Tuesday afternoon, according to Harveys sportsbook manager Dave Cudney. Romo had the second-most bets.

Barkley, a 6,000-1 long shot, had yet to attract a bet and has struggled to find his rhythm at the tournament. Barkley has finished last five times in 21 appearances. Last year, he bested former MLB slugger Chipper Jones and retired women's soccer star Abby Wambach to finish 82nd in the 84-golfer field. Jones and Wambach each withdrew before the final round.

"I think they've figured out that he'll never win," Cudney said with a laugh, noting that he had taken bets on Barkley in past years.

Former professional tennis player Mardy Fish, retired quarterback Mark Rypien, actor Jack Wagner and Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz are also among the top-tier contenders with odds in the single digits.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles are among the active NFL players in the tournament, which tees off Friday and features a $600,000 purse.