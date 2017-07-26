Trade grades: Did Red Sox overpay to get Eduardo Nunez from Giants?

Assigning grades to trades is silly, but we're going to do it anyway! It's fun! Plus, you can check back in three years and see which no-name prospect turned into the next Corey Kluber.

The trade

Red Sox get: INF/OF Eduardo Nunez

Giants get: RHP Shaun Anderson, RHP Gregory Santos

Boston Red Sox: C

The Boston offense has been struggling of late, ranking in the middle of the pack in the AL in runs and last in home runs, but Nunez isn't a difference-maker and may not play much other than platooning at third with Rafael Devers. He could spell Xander Bogaerts, who is hitting .150 in July, at shortstop, although he hasn't played there much this year for the Giants. Still, he's a useful utility guy and if Devers struggles, Nunez is an upgrade over the other third-base options.

They get two interesting arms and that's a good haul for Nunez. Anderson was a reliever at Florida because the Gators had a stacked rotation, but the Red Sox took him in the third round in 2016 and developed him as a starter. He looks like a nice sleeper prospect to me. Fastball in the low 90s, touching 94, with a four-pitch repertoire. He has made 18 starts in Class A with a 3.42 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 97 innings. He's 6-4 with some athleticism and sometimes those college pitchers without a lot of wear and tear on their arms can surprise.

Santos is a 17-year-old Dominican still pitching in the Dominican Summer League, and obviously light years away from the majors and unlikely to ever get there. You never know though.