Trae Young gets 'good advice' from Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson

NORMAN, Okla. -- Oklahoma?star freshman Trae Young said Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson surprised him Wednesday with an unexpected phone call full "of some good advice" a day after the struggling Sooners had lost a fourth straight game.

"That was crazy. A crazy phone call," Young said Thursday. "[He told me] just how much he loved my game, how he enjoyed watching me play. He gave me a lot of encouragement, stuff like that."

The struggling Sooners have now lost six out of their last eight games, including an 88-78 defeat at Texas Tech on Tuesday. Young scored 19 points but went 0-for-9 from 3-point range. He also had six turnovers.

Though he wouldn't disclose what advice Robertson gave him, Young said the phone call buoyed his spirits during a touch stretch for his team.

"It means a lot," Young said. "Whenever someone like that calls and wants to talk to you and watches your games all the time, that's a big day for me. I was really excited about that."

Young, who had never spoken to the "Big O" before, also tweeted earlier Thursday about his talk with Robertson, 79, one of only two players in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season.

Following Thursday's practice Young was also asked about LeBron James' comments from earlier in the week. Before the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, James was asked about the decision Young would have to make about whether to go pro.

"What decision? That ain't no decision," James answered. "That's like saying, am my waking up this morning? That ain't no decision. Brushing my teeth -- that ain't no decision. He better go pro."

James added that the "only adjustment" Young would have to make going from college to the NBA would be how much money to spend and save monthly.

"That's really cool LeBron thinks that about me," Young said. "That's King James. I'm a big fan of his. That was pretty cool to see and hear what he had to say."

And on the content of what James said?

"I don't want to get into that right now," Young said.