Travis Shaw's newborn daughter had open-heart surgery last week

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw, who was reinstated from the family medical emergency list Tuesday, revealed the nature of his newborn daughter's medical situation that kept him away from the team, telling reporters she had to undergo open-heart surgery Friday.

Shaw said his daughter, Ryann, also had to undergo another surgery Saturday because of complications but is in stable condition and making "steady progress." He said additional surgeries are expected in his daughter's future.

"She was born with a severe heart condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome," Shaw said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "It's a pretty severe heart deformation. We knew this going in and I knew that she was going to have to have surgery."

Shaw told reporters that the trade that sent him from the? Boston Red Sox?to Milwaukee turned into a blessing because of his daughter's condition.

"It just kind of fell into our lap when we started looking at this in January, where we were going to go," Shaw said. "Children's Hospital of Wisconsin was third in the country in this. Super-convenient.

"Kind of fate, a little bit, getting traded here and having this fall right into our laps."

Shaw has been out since June 8. He is hitting cleanup Tuesday in the opener of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals and enters the game with a .298 average, 10 homers and 42 RBIs.

The Brewers also said right-hander Matt Garza will be activated from the 10-day disabled list before Wednesday's game. Garza has been sidelined with a bruised chest.

The Brewers also selected the contract of right-hander Brandon Woodruff from Triple-A Colorado Springs to make his major league debut in the first game Tuesday. Lefty Brent Suter was recalled from Colorado Springs as the team's 26th man for the doubleheader.

Right-hander Rob Scahill was designated for assignment and outfielder Brett Phillips was optioned to Colorado Springs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.