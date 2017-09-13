UFC strips Jon Jones of title, reinstates Daniel Cormier

The UFC has stripped Jon Jones of his light heavyweight title, making the announcement hours after the California State Athletic Commission officially changed the result of his knockout over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 in July to a no-contest.?

Cormier has been reinstated as the UFC's light heavyweight champion.

CSAC officials formally made the change on Wednesday, one day after receiving the results of Jones' "B" sample from a failed drug test on July 28. Results confirmed Jones tested positive for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid.

Jones had reclaimed the UFC title by knocking out Cormier in the third round.

Jones, 30, has denied knowingly taking a banned substance. Under the UFC's anti-doping program, he faces a maximum four-year suspension. He served a one-year suspension in 2016, after testing positive for two banned anti-estrogenic substances in July.

Information from ESPN's Brett Okamoto was used in this report.