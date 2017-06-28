Ump John Tumpane kept woman from jumping off Clemente Bridge

Umpire John Tumpane said he helped keep a woman from jumping off Pittsburgh's iconic Roberto Clemente Bridge hours before the Pirates' Wednesday night game against the? Tampa Bay Rays.

Tumpane, 34, talking to the? Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, said he was walking by after a jog and lunch when he saw the woman climb over a railing on the bridge, which is a few hundred yards from PNC Park.

"Obviously, that grabbed my attention," Tumpane said. "I asked a couple in front of me, 'What's this lady trying to do?' and they said, 'I don't know.'"

Tumpane, who worked Wednesday evening's contest as the plate umpire, approached the woman to ask what she was doing. He then hooked his arm around hers.

"You don't want to do that," he said he told her, before continuing to talk with the woman as he alerted a passerby to call 911.

Two other men helped restrain the woman so she couldn't jump.

"I told her I didn't forget her, and we'd be here, and she's better off on this side than the other side," he recalled. "I just want her to know that."

Tumpane said he hopes to see the woman on Thursday before leaving Pittsburgh.

"You never know what somebody's day looks like," he said. "It's a nice day, everyone's out for a walk, and somebody's not having the same day you're having. I was just glad to help."

Police spokeswoman Sonya Toler said the woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Post-Gazette's report.

"I was thinking, 'God, this has got to be a good ending, not a bad ending,' and held on for dear life," Tumpane said. "She said, 'You don't care about me.' I said, 'I care.' She said, 'I just want to end it right now. I want to be in a better place.' I said, 'You're going to be all right.'"

Tumpane said the bridge was mostly empty and that the woman appeared calm, asking what the commotion was about.

"I was just trying to tell her it was going to be all right. There's help," Tumpane said. "We're going to be better if she can get back on this side. I said, 'All these people are here. Look at all these people who want to help you. We're all here for the right reasons. We want to get you better.'"