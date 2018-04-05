New Urban Meyer deal would make him highest-paid coach in Big Ten

Ohio State's board of trustees will vote Friday on a two-year contract extension for Urban Meyer that would make him the Big Ten's highest-paid coach.

A committee of the school's board on Thursday approved the extension for a full vote Friday. Meyer would be under contract through the 2022 season and would earn $7.6 million in 2018, making him the league's highest-paid coach and the nation's third-highest-paid coach behind Alabama's Nick Saban and Clemson's Dabo Swinney.

Meyer is 73-8 in six seasons at Ohio State and 47-3 in Big Ten play, winning two league titles and the East division in every season. Only Alabama (76 wins) has more wins than Ohio State since Meyer took over prior to the 2012 season.

The proposed contract extension would raise Meyer's salary by $1.2 million from 2017. Meyer is 177-31 all time (Ohio State, Florida, Utah and Bowling Green), and his .851 winning percentage trails only former Notre Dame coaches Knute Rockne and Frank Leahy in Division I history.