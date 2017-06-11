Usain Bolt sprints to 100-meter victory in final race in native Jamaica

Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt competed for a final time in his native Jamaica on Saturday night, winning the 100 meters at the Salute to a Legend race at Kingston's National Stadium.

Bolt easily topped the field with a time of 10:03.

Following the race, the skies above the stadium lit up with a fireworks display. Bolt says he plans to end his career at the world championships in London in August.

"There are no words, from World Juniors the support that I have been getting from Jamaica has been remarkable," Bolt said afterward, according to the The Gleaner newspaper in Jamaica. "I could not have done this without my parents, my friends, my best friend NJ, I want to thank Jamaica, I never expected this. It's big to see everybody turn out, it shows that they appreciated what I did and it was a honor for me."?

Kenya's?David Rudisha and Mo Farah of Great Britain -- both winners of multiple Olympic golds -- were among those in attendance.?

Bolt's Olympic tally of nine gold medals went down one in January due to a doping case involving his former 4x400-meter teammate Nesta Carter. The two were teammates on the winning relay team in the 2008 Olympics, which also included Michael Frater and Asafa Powell.

That relay in Beijing started a run of gold-medal sweeps in the 100, 200 and relay at three straight Olympics.