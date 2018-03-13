Venus takes 3rd-round win over Serena at Indian Wells

Venus Williams defeated Serena Williams for the first time in nearly four years, getting past her younger sister 6-3, 6-4 on Monday night in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

It is Venus' first victory over Serena since August 2014 at the Rogers Cup in Montreal, and the first matchup where Venus was the higher-ranked player since the sisters met at Bangalore in March 2008.?

It was the earliest the sisters have met at an event in two decades, when they met in the secound round of the 1998 Australian Open.

Serena, who was unseeded in the tournament, still leads the head-to-head with Venus 17-12. She played in her first WTA tournament after a 14-month layoff for the birth of her first child.