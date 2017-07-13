Venus Williams playing herself into emotional shape

LONDON -- In the moment, she was joyful and unrestrained. But the moment was fleeting.

Seconds after smashing a forehand winner down the line and out of the reach of Britain's Johanna Konta and earning herself a spot in Saturday's Wimbledon final, Venus Williams leaped into the air, kicked her feet up behind her and threw her arms skyward. It was the most unbridled expression she'd allowed herself since arriving at All England two weeks ago without the comfort of her younger sister, Serena, and days after news broke that she was facing a wrongful death lawsuit for her role in a car accident that eventually took the life of a 78-year-old south Florida man.

She would save her trademark spin and wave to the crowd for later. As she walked off the court, Williams pulled her fists tightly into her chest as if grabbing hold of the moment and embracing it for a few extra beats. When the cameras caught her walking into the tunnel that leads away from Centre Court, she was wearing her trademark Venus Williams smile.

By the time she arrived at her scheduled postmatch press conference, she had changed into the somber expression she's worn throughout the tournament. She spoke softly of her excitement at being in the final, but stressed her desire to remain focused throughout the next two days. When pressed on why she seemed less enthusiastic than in years past about making the final -- her ninth at Wimbledon and her first since 2009 -- she said only more of the same.

"I'm definitely in the position I want to be in," Williams said. "It's a long two weeks. Now, you know, I'm knocking on the door for a title. This is where I want to be. So, I'm definitely excited. But there's still more to happen. I'm still very focused."

Williams has been the talk of the tournament for more reasons than her punishingly powerful serve. There's the accident and persistent questions about the emotional toll the experience is taking on her. She has said little publicly about the event, and in her opening press conference last Monday, the typically stoic player broke down when attempting to explain what the previous two weeks had been like. Then she left the room to compose herself before returning to talk about tennis.

Then, of course, there's her age. With Thursday's win, Williams became the oldest woman since Martina Navratilova in 1994 to make a Wimbledon final. On Wednesday, Roger Federer became the oldest man since 1974 to make a Wimbledon semi. Both players are healthy and confident and playing impossibly dominant tennis. But while Federer has spent his press conferences -- which feel more like informal fireside chats -- talking about playing loose and carefree and enjoying his 35th year, Williams has hit a trying time.

"There's definitely a lot of ups and downs," Williams said. "I just try to hold my head up high, no matter what is happening in life. In sport especially, you have injuries. You have illnesses. You're not going to be always playing 100 percent. If I decide to walk out on the court, I try to compete that day."

Heading into the semis, Williams was a remarkable 81-14 at Wimbledon. Konta, in comparison, held a record of 1-5. Over 20 years at All England, Williams had played in more finals than Konta had played in matches. If experience was to be the difference-maker Thursday -- and on several crucial points, it absolutely seemed like it was -- the competition was no contest.

But experience is about more than knowing how to come back from 40-15 on break point or summon confidence before walking onto Centre Court. It's about knowing how to compartmentalize within one's own mind, and how to push unnecessary thoughts to the shadows in order to focus on what is important in the moment at hand.

"You don't see anything or hear anything except the ball and what's going on in your head," Williams said after the match. If what was going on in her head was clouded by sadness and self-doubt, there is little chance Williams would be preparing for an opportunity to win her sixth Wimbledon title Sunday. There is a time for dealing with the tragedies of life and for celebrating its victories. Williams is astute at knowing when and where those times are, and then moving on in anticipation of the next moment in life.

"The past is something you can't change, if it was good or bad," Williams said. "I like to live in the future. I want to accomplish more. I don't want to think about the past."

If she spends too much time dwelling on the happy moments, reveling in the wins and bathing in the warm feeling of life at its very best, then she would have to do the same when it is at its worst. Instead, she deals with each experience as it comes and then moves forward, slowly, thoughtfully, and allows the next moment to unfold in the hopes it will bring her more joy.

It has been said of top athletes that they can play themselves into shape over the course of a Grand Slam tournament. Over the past 10 days, it's as if Williams has been playing herself into emotional shape. And she will only continue to progress.