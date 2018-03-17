Veteran RB Danny Woodhead announces retirement

Running back Danny Woodhead, who gained nearly 5,000 total yards over nine NFL seasons after entering the league as an undrafted free agent, announced his retirement in a social media post late Friday night.

"It's been a wild ride and feel so blessed," Woodhead wrote in an Instagram post. "... But now it's time to say goodbye to the game I love."

Woodhead scored 32 career touchdowns (15 rushing, 17 receiving) and had 4,936 total yards (2,238 rushing, 2,698 receiving) over his nine NFL seasons with the New York Jets, New England Patriots, San Diego Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens.

After signing him to a three-year, $8.8 million deal last offseason, the Ravens released Woodhead on March 13 after one injury-filled season in which he never became a factor.

The 33-year-old veteran managed 200 yards receiving and 56 yards rushing in eight games last season for the Ravens, who never really figured out how to properly use him. Part of that problem traces back to the hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for most of the first half of the season.

On his first drive with Baltimore, he caught three passes for 33 yards (including a one-handed reception) and ran once for four yards. That's when he aggravated a hamstring injury and was eventually placed on injured reserve. He didn't return until Nov. 19.

