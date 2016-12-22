Transcript for 2016: The Year in Sports

The Chicago. Cubs finally broke the curse. 108 your drought over the cubs clinched the World Series with the dramatic game seven win over the Indians. Jabs Betty but we've blues still rocking after a hometown hero LeBron James led the cast of the city's first championship in. The first team ever to come back from a 31 deficit in an NBA finals. To be you know record setting. The super Broncos will be Jordan. A New England Patriots quarterback Tom Gordon started the another QB ticker me on the sidelines. The 49ers Colin tapper nick protest the treatment of black people by police refusing to stand for the National Anthem. We have to come together we have to unite we are unified and make it. The nation debated his actions other athletes do we didn't go away. Championships are celebrated on the high. On the drive seven. And on the golf course. The Alabama Crimson Tide rolled over the Clemson Tigers in an exciting college football national champion. His ship. Other because with the UN thing for the NCAA championship. To March Madness. UConn women also do their history. Fourth consecutive title in the Summer Olympics were back the torch lighting the way to Rio do Janeiro. Concerns over safety and the need for virus threatened to overshadow. USA Sean. Miles with the USA women's gymnastics teams Michael Phelps can live that you. Roberts already pay the lewis' record breaking one. It's the real deal. In a moment of silence. For Jose for an advance. The rise in women's sports. Some. They need. Arnold Palmer was the king. Still the very used up all tying. Giants in sports who paved the way for so many who played their last games this year from football. To baseball to basketball. Lakers legend Kobe Bryant put up sixty points in his final game the Broncos Peyton Manning walked away after winning his second Super Bowl. And then there was Bruins goalie. After nearly seventy years the legendary LA Dodgers announcer called its final game. Others and then Sculley wishing you a very pleasant that afternoon. Wherever you may be. I'd be open your. Can a movie.

