Cam Newton Fulfills Christmas Wish for Sick 10-Year-Old

All 10-year-old Taylor Deckard, who is battling a severe heart condition, wanted for Christmas was to meet his favorite football player, Cam Newton. His wish came true.
0:41 | 12/28/16

