-
Now Playing: Dying Jacksonville Jaguars fan gets tickets to championship game
-
Now Playing: 3 charged with capital murder of Houston couple 'executed' in their gated community
-
Now Playing: Meteor did not cause earthquake
-
Now Playing: Sexual assault victims confront former Olympic doctor Larry Nassar in court
-
Now Playing: Woman's delivery gives new meaning to baby shower
-
Now Playing: Trump's medical exam prompts 'girther' conspiracy
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris grills DHS Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen on Trump's reported 's---hole' remark
-
Now Playing: Sen. Dick Durbin talks Trump's 's---hole' comment, future of DACA
-
Now Playing: Joy Behar and Meghan McCain make over each other's dressing rooms
-
Now Playing: Suspect stabbed UPenn student repeatedly: DA
-
Now Playing: Missing teen may be victim of human trafficking
-
Now Playing: Officer gets new wheelchair for homeless man
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Smart's message to siblings allegedly held captive: "Life is not as dark'
-
Now Playing: Expert tips on how to declutter your car, garage and bathroom
-
Now Playing: Would you pass your driving test if you had to retake it today?
-
Now Playing: Top tips for safe driving in whiteout conditions
-
Now Playing: 3 complementary natural remedies for flu relief
-
Now Playing: How to protect your family from virtual kidnapping scams
-
Now Playing: New Hampshire man vanishes during swim in Guatemalan lake
-
Now Playing: Aunt of 13 siblings allegedly held captive reacts to their release