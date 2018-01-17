Dying Jacksonville Jaguars fan gets tickets to championship game

A longtime Jacksonville Jaguars fan with stage 4 cancer will get to see his team play this weekend when the New England Patriots host the Jaguars.
1:39 | 01/17/18

Moon we going to do this city out there. And there. Some people lose their hair out to chemo fly grew here. Dogs. Has blessed me from day one. They do lead to the three months of life. Moon. Move and. Money noise again you know that would be. They you developed look at you are fired up above not on all my neighbor's dog they'd probably get better get upset would be. The jaguars called me this morning no yes no no lead I don't know. I don't have tickets didn't yeah yeah England. Yes who fourth I'll do what is whatever you can brag about it. Is just so many people have been. Joined so much for me laugh have. And I have the jaguars to. A this good this could be my last chance to see. But in a field team single season but is gimmick if we win it when we when it. Take that your fault when we win it what is gonna do is keep given me the stroke.

