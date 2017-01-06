Fans gather ahead of game 1 of NBA Finals

More
ABC News' T.J. Holmes previews game 1 from the Oracle Arena.
2:32 | 06/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fans gather ahead of game 1 of NBA Finals

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47783216,"title":"Fans gather ahead of game 1 of NBA Finals","duration":"2:32","description":"ABC News' T.J. Holmes previews game 1 from the Oracle Arena.","url":"/Sports/video/fans-gather-ahead-game-nba-finals-47783216","section":"Sports","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.