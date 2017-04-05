Fast facts about the Kentucky Derby

More
The Kentucky Derby is steeped in history and tradition, so here are some facts about the Run for the Roses.
1:32 | 05/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fast facts about the Kentucky Derby

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47219304,"title":"Fast facts about the Kentucky Derby","duration":"1:32","description":"The Kentucky Derby is steeped in history and tradition, so here are some facts about the Run for the Roses.","url":"/Sports/video/fast-facts-kentucky-derby-47219304","section":"Sports","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.