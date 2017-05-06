Transcript for The history of the Harvard-Yale Regatta

Nowhere in America does collegiate competition go back farther or run deeper the Harvard Yale regatta. The varsity races four miles long making it the longest course in North America. And in terms of time the longest course in the world. Competitive rowing this becoming increasingly popular in America by the time William weeks and six others hailed. Purchased a pioneer for 26 dollars and fifty cents in 1843. The pioneer nineteen feet long was a four that is manned by four horsemen. Rowing competition was already common on the Charles River and an 1844. Harvard syndicate purchased a star 37 foot eight. And promptly renamed it GO needed. Rowing clubs were formed at both schools and the number of boat group with a burgeoning interest. While Harvard horsemen had an active competitive environment on the Charles. Deal was left to race against their fellow Eli. An 1852. On a train ride along lake when the sake in New Hampshire. James Clinton the junior at Yale and the Bauman on meals newest boat. Struck up a conversation with an agent of the struggling DNC Montreal line. After suggesting how the lake might make a perfect spot for a boat race he agent offered to pay all expenses if wooden could put together Oregon. In a short time Harvard had agreed to what would become the first Harvard Yale regatta and the first intercollegiate athletic event in America by the late. 1850s six's became the dominant race and vote. Sliding feet first used by Yale crewmen and 1870. Would prove to be a significant development. By using a sliding see the real or can fully utilized his leg muscles pull through a longer distance. And maintain a smooth continuous motion greatly increasing the power of each stroke. There was much sense that New London regatta apart from its predecessors. The four mile course nearly perfectly straight was in title wars. The city of London who has been low in the two schools for years pulled out all the stops. Providing railroad cars with bleacher seats that could move along the course with the votes. The schools were able to secure housing for the crews upstream in gales ferry will direct access to the river the boat race had found a home. The things rivers a two day sale from New York City and a single day from Newport, Rhode Island. It was deep enough to accommodate the large personally not popular with Americans grow in number of millionaires many of whom graduated from Harvard and Yale. An armada of large and small yachts were more along the race course and along with the parades and the observation train became part of the fabric of the Rica.

