Transcript for Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino says he had 'no knowledge' of recruiting scandal

The federal government is alleging battle global system. Request a payment from and indeed is representative. To provide to a local recruit was alleged to be a 100000 dollars did you know anything about them know. What do toughest to get to do and hope you have to do is take a lie detector test you have a blood pressure machine you're wired up. And I asked I was asked to question I should at a what you ask me. If any other recruits in my tenure. We're at a given anything and he said that's that we're here for. We're here for what did you have any knowledge of the voluntarily getting money do you have any eligible indeed is transaction. It's actually not on both questions and passed alike contest. So I had no knowledge of any of this.

