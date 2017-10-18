Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino says he had 'no knowledge' of recruiting scandal

More
The embattled coach told ESPN's Jay Bilas that he had to take a lie detector test earlier this month.
0:51 | 10/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino says he had 'no knowledge' of recruiting scandal
The federal government is alleging battle global system. Request a payment from and indeed is representative. To provide to a local recruit was alleged to be a 100000 dollars did you know anything about them know. What do toughest to get to do and hope you have to do is take a lie detector test you have a blood pressure machine you're wired up. And I asked I was asked to question I should at a what you ask me. If any other recruits in my tenure. We're at a given anything and he said that's that we're here for. We're here for what did you have any knowledge of the voluntarily getting money do you have any eligible indeed is transaction. It's actually not on both questions and passed alike contest. So I had no knowledge of any of this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50573167,"title":"Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino says he had 'no knowledge' of recruiting scandal","duration":"0:51","description":"The embattled coach told ESPN's Jay Bilas that he had to take a lie detector test earlier this month.","url":"/Sports/video/louisville-coach-rick-pitino-knowledge-recruiting-scandal-50573167","section":"Sports","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.