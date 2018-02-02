Transcript for NBA player shoves fan who stepped on court after loss

A bizarre scene at a basketball game in Denver last night NBA star Russell Westbrook. Ended up shoving a fan that got on his face. Security then hustled the man away Westbrook called the incident totally unacceptable. Said the sidelines need better security at a guy that we presume is a patriot staffer may have some explaining to do and here's why. So he's there on the right. Plus Tom Brady addressed the media in Minneapolis. I have been a reporter noticed what he's holding. It appears to be a copy of Brady's MVP acceptance speech. The NFL's top honors will be handed out tomorrow night Brady is the favorite to be named MVP not like Fultz need. Purity and hasn't laid out there are already planning icon that's just more proof that confident all of that is a conspiracy theory having in the bag.

