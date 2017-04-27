Transcript for NFL Draft first round preview

I everyone will read here from one of the busiest streets in all the Philadelphia which has come to a standstill. And is now overtaking. By NFL fans. We are here with the ABC additional on the Benjamin Franklin parkway. Normally. An incredibly. Packed thoroughfare with cars but it regard today. All fans here for the NFL draft tonight round one at 8 PM on ESPN. We're standing next to you and a bunch of different. Exhibits and activities and and Booth at the NFL fans who have come here all over the country really can enjoy right next to you the NFL virtual reality. And tonight. Reality. Is going to set in for the players selected in this first round there's nothing virtual about. They will be walking up the stage. Of this on the rocky steps. We actually have local elected Donovan McNabb rolling through. And I still cameo from the former Eagles quarterback he's a hero to so many in this city as you can see. Tons of people crowd her out of on the golf cart he does work for yes he had Alison analysts than easy here in this city I don't think he's had a quiet meal. In decades. He's gonna have a fun night tonight so all the way down there as far as the eye can see avid say maybe. I don't know half a mile. On the rocky steps is where NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will step out at 8 PM. To announce the first pick which this year. In the NFL draft belongs to the Cleveland Browns unlike previous years this actually is a year. With the first pick is not known weeks in advance there is some intrigue. Will the browns take a quarterback as they've done many times asked Mitchell to this yeah out of North Carolina has been talked about its potential there. Or will they take the consensus best player in the draft. Miles Garrett of Texas say an abnormally as I said we know. Those types of things about the first pick. Well before the actual draft night but I think there's extra intrigue tonight because we really have no idea barring some sort of leak. A breaking news in the next three or four hours so because we're here on Bedford Franklin parkway and we have free reign as fans at the NFL. Hundreds of thousands of them here. I think we should take a walk in and enjoy the NFL fan experience out if you'll come with me. We'll walk down what normally would be. A packed. Street. We would be getting run over by cars but today the only thing turnover. Are the fans to all the different exhibits shops and exhibitions. On a beautiful and surprisingly warm spring day. Here Philadelphia. They're fans represented all 32 NFL. Teams mostly. Unsurprisingly. An Eagles here they're very fired up Eagles and the Eagles this you have the fourteenth pick in the draft. It's unclear who they're going to take but. The Eagles are looking to have a bit of a bounce back year after missing the playoffs went. New rookie quarterback Carson rent Wentz who last year was the eagles' first pick. So over my left. There is an armored police vehicle but then over more about a left is. The NFL museum experience he can go over fans can see Super Bowl rings. Which are always injured kitten and flashy and there's a Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit with busts and information are some of the great players. That have come through the NFL in Philly and in other cities. There's so many fans around here just enjoying it they've been here all week. Franklin parkway has been shut down all week which is I'm sure been a headache for. The residents of Philadelphia but for the fans who have come from foreign lied to experience. The NFL draft for the first time in Philadelphia since 1960. At the Warwick hotel. When their only fourteen teams in the NFL. Things have changed a lot. In those years and as a matter of fact the first NFL draft ever. In 1936. Was held at the work at its car that. We're there. The fans are very passionate about I'd pay out wide variety of issues. You saw Donovan McNabb before he got here as well over up to the right. Where will take you now as the com by Warner. Which is a place where fans can. Do you all sorts of activities that the NFL prospects. Have to do you in preparation for. The NFL draft there's the forty yard dash there's the shuttle run there's the vertical jump. There's taxi catching. All sorts of things that all these prospects. Who were NFL hopefuls have to do to show scouts and teams. That they are ready for the next level and many of them will be tonight and over the next few days. In rounds one through seven tonight is just round one it's a prime time event the red carpet kicks off. At around 7 PM. Wit and fifteenth Swanee. First round hopefuls in attendance they'll be walking out on the stage on the rocky steps which will get too soon. Sheikh Roger Goodell handed begin. Their dream of the NFL which they've been working towards for a long line. Back I speak about languages and cracked up hurt. Gotta love the NFL too big rivals joining. And it felt bad experience together so over here to collapsed. It yet about trading him to come by and challenge. Fans didn't catch. Balls out of what's called a jugs machine. Which is essentially. Just that big machine that fires balls at the DA can run through tackling dummies. It's unbelievable how many people are here. When when the draft kicks off at 8 PM tonight. When the draft kicks off at 8 PM tonight there will be. Thousands and thousands of fans hear the noise level alone won't be unbelievable. We'll keep moving on down. The bad thing partly because there's so much the city. As you can tell. If you didn't know already we are in downtown village the skyline. Overlooking. This screen area. The thing that strikes strikes us walking through years as the number. Of fans and be. Passion they take to come from all over the country to experience. What they can also just watch on TV but I think there's something special about the connection between. NFL fans in their teams. And the players that are on fears that they're very invested. More so maybe than any other sport and that's certainly on display here at the thousands of people as far as the eye can see. Getting rated either cheer or maybe sometimes do. They're team selection on draft night it's always a dramatic experience and and as I mentioned before that your the drama will be heightened tonight. By the fact that the first pick is actually. Not sentence down it has not yet been announced. Who the browns the Cleveland Browns are going to take. At number one if indeed they do stick with the plan to draft first overall in do not trade that pick away. That has been done in the past rare it's dramatic that would send this whole place into a frenzy. If they were to be some pre draft free choice trade. But that remains to be seeing there is the Vince Lombardi Trophy that's what you win when you went at all sometimes. What happens here on draft night leads you there. That'll Marty trophy the New England Patriots. Did not draft their superstar quarterback Tom Brady on. The first night NFL draft or the second. Or even the third they drafted him in the sixth round. Years and years ago 2000 to be exact so just just didn't get excuse me if you don't get your name called here. On night one that doesn't mean you can't have it incredible career and maybe one day. Put your hands on one of the most famous trophies in all sports. There in on now. We're again and to sort of the heart. Of the NFL fan experience. On bedroom for them are right. The number of fans just keeps growing and it will continue to grow for the next few hours as we get closer draft night everyone has a few. Of the stage where the players will be taken out. To shake Roger Els and it if they can't seem to stage there's. Bunches of Jumbotron and speakers. It's of believers experience that everyone will be able to enjoy. And it in joint for the entire week. We're gonna cut rates even though. We're now in. The home stretch the heart of. The NFL draft experience the fan experience. Right down the middle of the parkway here we are walking directly towards. This stage. If this stage weren't here. It's C a bunch of people run and up would have become known famously as the rocky steps. And today. You'll meet people Brock steps community. NFL hopefuls getting their names called. Alongside. Roger Hidalgo to shape rather you don't stand. And starting their dream of NFL start. Every NFL team. Is represented along this line here it is this is the giants here. Divisional rival cowboy is it but to our right to screen right hometown Eagles to the left. And on down the lines to this whole side. Of the pavilion here is NFC teams. Where for instance I guess stick their heads. And pretend like they are an NFL player which. 31 players 32 players tonight we'll get to say they are and many more 253 to be exact. Over the weekend will be drafted. Here in Philadelphia on the left is our AB AFC excuse me your ABC this is the AFC. There's locker room rappel 'cause. In the back re creations of some of the most famous players. I think he. Yeah yeah yeah. Yeah. These uniforms seemed to be a hit I feel like I need to get in on the party here. I think I've always loved the scenes uniforms. Let's see if I can can get in here. And I look would you draft me. I don't quite have the bill. Or the temperament or. Skills necessary. To the united yet what's up man was riveting. The Eagles he from Philly. Equals. Nailed it how well educated in England patriots you're rotten time and you just Winston rubles like every. I amen. Haven't have a great job of the Jacqui stick graph of the draft that I. Certain. Our indifference. To see him. We're coming up to the final. The final stretch here of the NFL fan experience on this pavilion here there VIP tents to the north and south. And then straight ahead. Is the stage. It's. Gigantic hopefully they camera captures. Just out today. This whole thing really as. Okay. Yeah. It's an arrogant and so what would be. Probably the best seats in the house. For the draft. Where about football field away. From the actual podium itself where commissioner Roger Goodell will make this election or make the announcements of the team selections. Here tonight at the NFL draft and it's party as you can see. Hours before the draft. Packed with fans. Just trying to get a glimpse as the NFL network up on the last. Over the right is ESPN has the two networks broadcasting tonight strapped it o'clock. And in less than three hours the what's already a very crowded area. Is going to be. Absolutely mobbed with fans who would cheer they will include able screen able yell. They will let you know how they feel about their team and the NFL. It's fun to be an NFL fan beak is you're passionate about team. And some fans are so passionate they traveled from across the country to come right here to Philadelphia to the foot of the rocky steps such an iconic place in America. Where they will see one of the most iconic brands in leads in all the world on full display. Once again this is the night along with the Super Bowl for the NFL where they they proved their dominance over the American cultural and sporting landscape. And it's a lot of fun to. This is. The NFL draft in Philadelphia. And able it you forget. So we have under two hours ago. Until the red carpet where the players who are here actually with their families waiting for their needs to be called. And brought on to the stage behind need to shake crocodiles and and start their journey into the NFL they've worked their whole lives for so we're gonna go get ready for that red carpet we'll check back in with you in a little while. So we can show you those players coming out they'll be wearing. Very fashionable and very risky suits some if you remembered Ezekiel Elliott. Coming out of Ohio State last year he was struck by the cowboys' fourth overall he was famous for where to cut up shirt for games when he wore a cut up shirt under his suit. Ford and his red carpet appearance of not sure if terribly anything. As wild and crazy is that we will be there for you with ABC digital to show you everything at the NFL draft on night one. Of what is the weekend for the NFL for ABC did Phil I am well read and policies.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.