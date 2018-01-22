Now Playing: Sterling K. Brown on his road from 'lean times' to 'This Is Us' SAG awards win

Now Playing: SAG awards 2018: Morgan Freeman reflects on career ups and downs

Now Playing: Soccer star's tearful reaction to husband's Super Bowl news

Now Playing: Cher blasts President Trump at Women's March rally

Now Playing: 'Let's Get Physical' star Jane Seymour on bonding with Jane Fonda

Now Playing: Julia Louis-Dreyfus sets return to 'Veep' after cancer battle

Now Playing: Women rule the night at 2018 SAG Awards

Now Playing: Patriots, Eagles heading to the Super Bowl

Now Playing: 'The Bachelor' sneak peek: Arie confronts Bekah M. about her age

Now Playing: SAG Awards highlights

Now Playing: Ed Sheeran announces engagement to secret girlfriend Cherry Seaborn

Now Playing: What to expect from the 2018 SAG awards

Now Playing: New details and images emerge as parents face abuse charges

Now Playing: Michael 'The Situation' Sorrentino faces up to 5 years in prison for tax evasion

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Patriots fan offers Tom Brady his right hand to play

Now Playing: Meghan Markle rocks the messy bun

Now Playing: Catherine Zeta-Jones talks allegations against husband Michael Douglas

Now Playing: Justin Timberlake's new 'Supplies' video making a political statement?

Now Playing: Justin Timberlake dodging 'Nipplegate' responsibility?