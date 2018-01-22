Soccer star's tearful reaction to husband's Super Bowl news

More
Julie Ertz broke down after learning that her husband, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, is going to the Super Bowl.
0:39 | 01/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Soccer star's tearful reaction to husband's Super Bowl news
I yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52523056,"title":"Soccer star's tearful reaction to husband's Super Bowl news","duration":"0:39","description":"Julie Ertz broke down after learning that her husband, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, is going to the Super Bowl.","url":"/Sports/video/soccer-stars-tearful-reaction-husbands-super-bowl-news-52523056","section":"Sports","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.