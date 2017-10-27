Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving after DUI arrest

More
In May, the golfer was found asleep at the wheel in a running car in Florida.
0:23 | 10/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving after DUI arrest
Tiger Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving today five months after he was found passed out in his Mercedes prosecutors dropped as driving. Under the influence charge in exchange that woods will enter a diversion program where he would spend a year of probation. If he violates his probation and woods could be facing jail time 41 year old had prescription drugs and marijuana in his system the ninth and was arrested last day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50770815,"title":"Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving after DUI arrest","duration":"0:23","description":"In May, the golfer was found asleep at the wheel in a running car in Florida.","url":"/Sports/video/tiger-woods-pleads-guilty-reckless-driving-dui-arrest-50770815","section":"Sports","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.