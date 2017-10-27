Transcript for Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving after DUI arrest

Tiger Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving today five months after he was found passed out in his Mercedes prosecutors dropped as driving. Under the influence charge in exchange that woods will enter a diversion program where he would spend a year of probation. If he violates his probation and woods could be facing jail time 41 year old had prescription drugs and marijuana in his system the ninth and was arrested last day.

