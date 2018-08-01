What do you remember about the former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding?

More
People on the street tell ABC News what they remember about Tonya Harding. Watch 'Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story,' on Jan. 11, at 9 p.m. ET.
3:00 | 01/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What do you remember about the former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding?
She was doing the I shop eat fish. America a skater who. I got divides his legacy house. Hired her boyfriend here what was it with a bash time Nancy Kerrigan's knee in width and height six. In the eighth hearing I don't what was chosen the other one. One of them hit the other one in the legs would attack us of that there's you know her and me. Figures meaning. Get a big rivalry where. This other figures. Our top competitor with it began again I know that Tanya Harding was Allan thank you. Learn.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52219663,"title":"What do you remember about the former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding?","duration":"3:00","description":"People on the street tell ABC News what they remember about Tonya Harding. Watch 'Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story,' on Jan. 11, at 9 p.m. ET.","url":"/Sports/video/what-do-you-remember-about-tonya-harding-52219663","section":"Sports","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.