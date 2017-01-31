7-Year-Old Asks Tom Brady Question, Brings Him to Tears

A boy brought New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to tears when he asked him who his hero is. 'My dad is my hero because he's someone that I look up to every day,' Brady replied.
0:28 | 01/31/17

Yeah. My hero and it's a great question. Well I think my dad is my hero does he's someone I looked up to. Every day in. My dad.

