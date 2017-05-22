Vikings' Mike Zimmer to miss OTAs following eighth eye surgery

The Vikings announced Monday that coach Mike Zimmer will not be with the team during OTAs, which begin this week, saying he will "be taking time away from the team to dedicate to recovering from eye surgery and restoring his health."

The Vikings said in a statement that they anticipate Zimmer returning to the team in a few weeks.

Zimmer, who suffered a detached retina last season, has had eight surgeries on his eye since last November.?

In this latest operation, performed Wednesday, Zimmer said doctors removed an oil bubble from his eye and inserted a gas bubble. Zimmer is unable to fly for six weeks after the surgery.

Zimmer's first operation came the day after the Vikings' loss to the Chicago Bears last Oct. 31; emergency surgery caused him to miss the team's game against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 1. Zimmer returned to coach the Vikings' next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars wearing a patch over his right eye and switching between reading glasses and sunglasses.

Zimmer says his eye is "healing." ?He also said he hopes the operation is the last on his right eye, but he added, "I've thought that before."

Information from ESPN's Ben Goessling was used in this report.