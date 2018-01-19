Vikings seek trademarks for 'Minneapolis Miracle' and 'Minnesota Miracle'

If Stefon Diggs' remarkable touchdown in last weekend's divisional-playoff game becomes part of all-time NFL lore, the Minnesota Vikings want to own it.

Or at least the name.

On Monday, the day after the remarkable 61-yard play that resulted in a five-point victory over the New Orleans Saints and a trip to the NFC Championship Game, the team filed for three separate trademarks to the phrases "Minneapolis Miracle" and one to "Minnesota Miracle."

The filings showed up Friday in electronic records published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The team seeks to own the monikers on more than 100 items, from football helmets to watches, golf bags to bowling bags, and bathing suits to parkas.

The team is selling a T-shirt with "Minneapolis Miracle 1-14-18." Diggs himself, with T-shirt seller Represent, began selling an NFLPA-licensed shirt with his image and the words "Minneapolis Miracle" on Wednesday.

More than 1,000 shirts were sold online within the first 48 hours.

It has been a busy couple of weeks for the Vikings. Earlier this month, the team filed to trademark "Bring It Home," a phrase the team started using when the playoffs began, a reference to the team trying to be the first to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium. The Vikings put "Bring It Home" towels on every seat for the game against the Saints.

The Vikings play the Philadelphia Eagles?on Sunday?with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.