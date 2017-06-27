Vince Young wonders why Ryan Fitzpatrick playing but not him

TAMPA, Fla. -- Former NFL quarterback Vince Young took a shot at Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup Ryan Fitzpatrick when questioning why some quarterbacks have continued to get opportunities in the NFL and he hasn't.

"I'd see a quarterback and be like, 'Dude is garbage, and I'm over here in the kitchen cooking turkey necks!?'" Young told Sports Illustrated.

"I hate to name-drop, but [Ryan] Fitzpatrick is still playing!? He leads the league in interceptions, and he's still f------ getting paid? I mean, what the f--- is going on?"

Fitzpatrick's 17 interceptions last season for the New York Jets were actually third-most in the league, behind Philip Rivers (21) and new Bucs teammate Jameis Winston (18). Fitzpatrick threw an NFL-high 23 interceptions for the Buffalo Bills?in 2011.

Young, 34, recently attempted a comeback with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League, but he suffered a torn hamstring in training camp and was waived earlier this month.

Young's last shot with an NFL team came in May 2014, when he signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns; he was released less than two weeks later, after they drafted Johnny Manziel. Young announced his retirement the next month, having thrown 46 touchdown passes and 51 interceptions during his NFL career.

Young led the Texas Longhorns to a BCS National Championship and was the third overall pick of the Tennessee Titans in the 2006 NFL draft. He was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and reached the Pro Bowl in 2006 and 2009, but he struggled to maintain that level of success. His last regular-season action came in a six-game stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011.

Besides the Browns, he has had offseason looks from Buffalo and the Green Bay Packers.

He filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2014.

Young also told Sports Illustrated that his former Titans head coach Jeff Fisher took all the fun away from football.

"I'm going to expose his ass," Young said.

Young described an incident in which he was left behind on a road trip to Philadelphia after he left his ID at home and went to retrieve it.

"I feel like Fisher did that s--- on purpose," Young said, adding that Fisher held the plane for other players in the past. "I'm pulling in, seeing them pull the door down. I can hear the team yelling."

Young later told Fisher, "Where I'm from, that's like saying F you."