Virginia's Bronco Mendenhall stresses unity after area riots

Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall, speaking to reporters Tuesday for the first time since the events in Charlottesville over the weekend, said none of his players has voiced concern about continuing to play for the team in that environment.

White supremacists marched on the city with torches on Friday, and Saturday, a man drove into a group of people protesting the rally. One woman was killed, and several more were injured.

"I was expecting more concern," Mendenhall said, "but most of them are realizing that this is happening from people that are coming in from outside our city and leaving, ... that won't necessarily be their neighbors and their fans. No recruits have said they're no longer coming, no parents are saying they're no longer coming."

Mendenhall said the team's message is one of unity, "embracing diversity and being together, and respecting one another for differences, not separating because of differences."

Mendenhall said the players decided to have their photo taken Monday in front of the Rotunda with their arms linked. The Rotunda, designed by Thomas Jefferson, is located on The Lawn on the original grounds of the University of Virginia.

"They stand united, embracing the differences and respecting the difference and valuing the differences," the second-year coach said.

Mendenhall said some protesters stayed in the same hotel where the team is based for training camp.

He said he has told the team that with the spotlight comes opportunity, and he knows sports can be a rallying cry.

"We would like to help our team inspire and teach and perform in a way that will bring the community together," Mendenhall said.