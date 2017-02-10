Vote: Who is most likely to have a bounce-back season in 2017?

For several of baseball's biggest names, something unusual happened in 2016 -- they struggled.

Coming off of an MVP season, Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper batted just .243 with only 24 home runs last year. Following his 2015 Cy Young season, Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel's ERA jumped from 2.26 to 4.55.

Whether it was injuries, unrealistic expectations, or simply poor performance, stars like Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez and Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen took steps back in 2016.

But with spring training on the horizon, ESPN's Bradford Doolittle has his list of players ready to make a comeback in 2017.

Who do you think will bounce back this season?

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb. 13 and 14, while position players are scheduled to report between Feb. 16 and 20.

-- Isaac Chipps