Warriors without Kevin Durant, Steve Kerr for Game 3; Jusuf Nurkic returns

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Kevin Durant and Steve Kerr are both out for the Golden State Warriors in Saturday night's Game 3 against the Trail Blazers.?

Durant will miss his second straight game in the Western Conference first-round series?due to a left calf strain.?

Kerr, meanwhile, will not coach because he is sick.?

Matt Barnes (right ankle/foot sprain) and? Shaun Livingston (right index finger sprain and hand contusion) also are out for Golden State.?

Game 3 is in Portland, with tip set at 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). The Warriors lead the series 2-0.?

Portland, meanwhile, did get some good news. Jusuf Nurkic, who missed the final seven games of the regular season and the first two playoff games at Golden State because of a nondisplaced fracture in his right leg, was back in the lineup and starting at center.

Durant had participated in Saturday's morning shootaround and had been listed as questionable entering Game 3.

He suffered the calf injury in the second half of Golden State's Game 1 victory on Sunday. Without him in Game 2 on Wednesday, the Warriors trounced the Trail Blazers 110-81.?

Durant said he felt good following practice on Friday but admitted frustration in being hobbled again. He missed five weeks late in the regular season with a left knee injury.

Kerr, the reigning NBA Coach of the Year, missed the team's morning shootaround on Saturday.?

The Warriors practiced in Oakland on Friday before flying to Portland, and Kerr clearly wasn't feeling well then. The 51-year-old Kerr still experiences lingering symptoms from complications following two back surgeries after the franchise's run to the 2015 championship. He missed the first 43 games last season dealing with headaches, nausea and an aching neck.

Top assistant Mike Brown will coach Golden State instead.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.