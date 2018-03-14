Warriors' Klay Thompson out with fractured right thumb

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is expected to miss up to two weeks with a fractured right thumb, league sources told ESPN.

This would force Thompson's absence for the next seven games. He will be re-evaluated on March 22.

The 6-foot-6 sharpshooter suffered the injury during the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he continued to play through it. On Tuesday, the team ruled him questionable for Wednesday's home game against the? Los Angeles Lakers.

To this point, Thompson had missed only one game (rest) this season, and it came in an early January contest when the LA Clippers were in town.

The Warriors will be without their starting backcourt for at least the next four games.

The franchise announced that two-time MVP Stephen Curry would be sidelined further with a troublesome right ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated Tuesday. That means he will sit out the next four games -- Wednesday at home against the Lakers, Friday at home against the Kings and road games at Phoenix on Saturday and at San Antonio on Monday.

Draymond Green will also sit out Wednesday's game with right shoulder soreness.

Injuries to these three All-Stars are not considered to be serious, sources said. The team is erring on the side of caution.

This is a clear sign the defending champions are valuing health heading into the playoffs, rather than making a run at the No. 1 seed. Golden State is two games behind the conference-leading Houston Rockets.