Warriors' Stephen Curry out again with injured right ankle

MILWAUKEE -- The Golden State Warriors will hold Stephen Curry out of Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced.

The two-time MVP will miss his second consecutive game with a right ankle sprain he sustained in shootaround on Wednesday.

Curry participated in a full practice in Milwaukee on Thursday and he was listed as questionable afterward.

The Warriors are just viewing this as cautionary measure, with the team playing the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

The same injury sidelined?Curry 11 games last month.