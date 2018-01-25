Warriors' Stephen Curry will not participate in 3-point shootout

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry tells ESPN he will not compete in this year's NBA 3-point contest at All-Star Weekend, but he plans to make his return from a two-year hiatus when the festivities are held in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2019.

"That makes sense," Curry told ESPN.

The sharpshooter has participated in the event five times, with his lone victory coming in 2015.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson,? Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington?and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will be in the field at All-Star Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 17, in Los Angeles, league sources tell ESPN. Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will also be included this year.

Curry, who is averaging 27.6 points, is shooting 42 percent from beyond the arc.