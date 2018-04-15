Weather forces several games Sunday to be postponed

Weather has forced the postponement of three more games Sunday -- the opener of a doubleheader in Detroit between the New York Yankees and Tigers, along with a game in Cleveland between the Toronto Blue Jays and Indians?and a game in Chicago between the Cubs and the Atlanta Braves.

The Tigers announced that the nightcap of the doubleheader, which is set to start at 7:10 p.m. ET, is still scheduled to be played. A makeup date for the postponed opener has not been set.

Sunday's doubleheader had been scheduled because Saturday's game between these teams also was postponed because of weather.

The Blue Jays-Indians game has been rescheduled as part of a double-header on May 3. The Blue Jays and Indians also had Saturday's game postponed.

The Cubs-Braves game will be played Monday, May 14.

Four games in MLB had been postponed before noon ET on Sunday. The Chicago White Sox- Minnesota Twins game also was postponed late Saturday night because of heavy snow in the Twin Cities.