Weather forces five Sunday games to be postponed

Weather has forced the postponement of five games Sunday.
A split doubleheader in Detroit between the New York Yankees and Tigers, along with a game in Cleveland between the Toronto Blue Jays and Indians?and a game in Chicago between the Cubs and the Atlanta Braves?all were postponed Sunday afternoon.
The Tigers announced the games will be rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Monday, June 4 with the first game beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET and the second game beginning at 7:10 p.m. ET.
Sunday's doubleheader had been scheduled because of a Saturday rainout.
The Blue Jays-Indians game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on May 3. The Blue Jays and Indians also had Saturday's game postponed.
The Cubs-Braves game will be played May 14.
The Chicago White Sox- Minnesota Twins game was postponed late Saturday night because of heavy snow in the Twin Cities.