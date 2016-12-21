Week 16's biggest injury questions for all 32 NFL teams

NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest injuries across the league for Week 16.

AFC EAST

DT Kyle Williams (back) didn't practice Wednesday after also missing Tuesday's practice. He was on the same schedule last week before returning to practice on Friday then playing Sunday against the Browns, recording 1.5 sacks, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Williams returns to practice again on Friday and plays Saturday against the Dolphins. The Bills will need him after their defense allowed 214 rushing yards in Week 7 to Miami. -- Mike Rodak

CB Byron Maxwell (ankle) has a "50/50" chance of playing Saturday against the Bills, according to Miami defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Maxwell's potential absence would be significant because he's the team's best cover corner and has the ability to "shadow" the opponent's best receiver. Rookie Xavien Howard will start if Maxwell can't go. -- James Walker

QB Tom Brady landed on the injury report (thigh) on Wednesday, but a source said he's "fine" and that it's considered more maintenance than anything. The Patriots are as healthy as they could hope to be at this time of year. LB Dont'a Hightower (knee), one of their defensive captains, is being managed with the bigger picture in mind. -- Mike Reiss

RB Matt Forte, already playing with a torn meniscus in his knee, is now dealing with a "nerve issue" in his shoulder, as he called it. Faltering toward the finish line, he played only 13 snaps last week, yielding to Bilal Powell. If Forte plays against the Patriots, it's hard to imagine he'd play much more than that. The other factor to consider: Powell is a hot back. - - Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

CB Jimmy Smith (ankle) didn't practice on Wednesday, which is a bad sign for the Ravens heading into Sunday's game against the Steelers. Since Smith became a starter in 2013, the Ravens have held Ben Roethlisberger to an average of 223.6 passing yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions in five regular-season games. In the one regular-season game without Smith, Baltimore gave up 340 yards passing and six touchdowns to Roethlisberger. -- Jamison Hensley

WR A.J. Green was limited in Wednesday's practice. Green hasn't played a full game since he was carted off in Week 11, but will the team play him now that they're out of the playoffs? Coach Marvin Lewis said if Green is healthy enough to play, he will. -- Katherine Terrell

WR Terrelle Pryor has a "boxer's knuckle" injury in his right hand that keeps him from extending the middle finger. He is expected to play, but there is great doubt about how effective he can be. -- Pat McManamon

The spotlight is squarely on TE Ladarius Green, who is under concussion protocol. The Steelers will firmly follow all facets of that protocol, coach Mike Tomlin said, leaving Green's status in doubt. If Green doesn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, don't be surprised if the team has to rule him out on Friday. As for DE Stephon Tuitt (knee sprain), he has been early-morning rehabbing this week with hopes to play on Sunday. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

Texans RB Lamar Miller didn't practice on Wednesday in the portion open to the media. Miller has played banged up for most of the season, but "tweaked" his ankle at the end of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. The Texans got most of their other injured players back at practice, including OLB Whitney Mercilus (back), TE C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion), CB Johnathan Joseph (ribs) and G Jeff Allen (concussion). -- Sarah Barshop

The Colts are relatively healthy as they prepare for their Christmas Eve game at Oakland. Little-used LB Chris Carter (shoulder) was the only player to not practice Wednesday. WR Donte Moncrief (hamstring), who missed the Week 15 game at Minnesota, returned to practice on a limited basis. The hope is he'll continue to progress so that he'll be available against the Raiders. - - Mike Wells

The Jaguars haven't placed WR Allen Hurns on IR yet, despite the fact he hasn't practiced since injuring his hamstring against Buffalo on Nov. 27. They're still hoping he can get back on the field either this Saturday against Tennessee or in the season finale against Indianapolis, but it doesn't look good. The Jaguars are also likely going to be without CB Aaron Colvin, the team's best nickelback, because of an ankle injury. That means Jalen Ramsey could play inside at times against the Titans. -- Mike DiRocco

Starting CB Jason McCourty didn't practice Tuesday or Wednesday with a chest/shoulders injury. If he can't practice on Thursday then he won't play Saturday, and it's clear he's unlikely. He missed all but one play of the win in Kansas City. But without McCourty, The Titans rely on Valentino Blake, rising rookie LeShaun Sims and nickelback Brice McCain. The secondary has been a position of weakness, but the group has been playing quite well lately without a giant contribution from McCourty. -- Paul Kuharsky

AFC WEST

The Broncos have three players in the concussion protocol who will be missed if they cannot play in what is a must-win game Sunday night in Kansas City. S T.J. Ward, the leading tackler on the league's No. 1 pass defense, as well as TEs A.J. Derby and Virgil Green are all in the protocol this week. None practiced on Wednesday and will continue to be evaluated through the week. Ward's absence would impact every personnel grouping the team uses on defense, given that he plays so many snaps. CB Bradley Roby would likely see some time at safety, while rookies Will Parks and Justin Simmons would play in the specialty packages. Jeff Heuerman is currently the only healthy player at tight end on the 53-man roster while the Broncos do have three others on the practice squad. -- Jeff Legwold

The Chiefs are confident LB Justin Houston will play Sunday night against the Broncos despite missing practice on Wednesday because of swelling in his surgically repaired left knee. "We don't think it's a big thing,'' coach Andy Reid said. "It kind of comes with the territory of where he's at in the whole recovery part of this.'' One ominous sign: Houston missed one day of practice last week for the same reason, and had his least productive game of the season against the Titans. -- Adam Teicher

Sure, the Raiders have run every single play out of either the shotgun or pistol since QB Derek Carr dislocated his right (passing) pinkie on an errant snap from under center on Nov. 27. -- which is three and a half games ago. While Carr insists he has no limitations, Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave said Wednesday that the digit is still "healing" and the Raiders are using their best "judgment" with the quarterback. Besides, Musgrave said, Carr has been taking snaps from under center in practice and in pregame. But from where will he take them against the Colts on Saturday? -- Paul Gutierrez

RB Melvin Gordon did some work on the side, but did not participate in practice for a second straight day, making him unlikely to play for a second straight game. Gordon is rehabbing from a hip strain and knee sprain suffered two weeks ago against the Panthers. The Wisconsin product is three yards shy of 1,000 rushing yards and wants to reach the milestone, so don't rule out a return to the field for Gordon in San Diego's season finale against the Chiefs at Qualcomm Stadium. -- Eric D. Williams

NFC EAST

With a Monday night game, the Cowboys have yet to start their preparations for the Lions, but hope the extra day off will help LB Justin Durant (elbow) and DEs Tyrone Crawford and Benson Mayowa recover enough to play. DE DeMarcus Lawrence did not play last week because of a back injury that has flared up in recent weeks, and could be held out of the final two regular-season games with a playoff spot clinched. The hope is CB Morris Claiborne (groin) returns to practice this week to some degree with an eye on playing in the season finale. - - Todd Archer

The Giants have two major concerns entering Thursday night's game against the Eagles, both key defensive contributors. CB Janoris Jenkins (back) and LB Jonathan Casillas (knee) are listed as questionable. Jenkins, the Giants' top cornerback, hadn't done any running as of Wednesday morning, so he could be a long shot to be ready in time, but Casillas is expected to play. -- Jordan Raanan

The Eagles are expected to have their original starting offensive line on the field together for the first time since October when they host the Giants on Thursday night. RT Lane Johnson is back from his 10-game suspension. And while Allen Barbre (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable, coach Doug Pederson anticipates that he'll man the left guard post. RB Darren Sproles has cleared concussion protocol and should be in the lineup as well. -- Tim McManus

The Redskins have plenty of players to worry about this week, starting with TE Jordan Reed. Coach Jay Gruden said they plan on playing Reed Saturday, despite his injured left shoulder that clearly bothered him Monday night against Carolina. But the Redskins want him in the game if at all possible. LB Will Compton, who missed the Panthers game, has expressed optimism that he'd return this week after spraining his PCL two weeks ago. One more to watch: CB Quinton Dunbar. He's in the concussion protocol. He has been their third corner the past two weeks -- they love his length in press-man coverage -- but if he can't play, then veteran Greg Toler would take his place. - - John Keim

NFC NORTH

NT Eddie Goldman missed practice again on Wednesday because of an ankle injury. Considering the Bears play on Saturday, it's a stretch to think Goldman will be available for the Washington game. The Bears are much better defending the run with Goldman in the middle, and they suffered greatly last week against Green Bay without him. A 2015 second-round pick, Goldman has already sat out eight games this year. -- Jeff Dickerson

While attention will be paid to Matthew Stafford's right middle finger, there are three Lions injuries that are of equal-to-more importance. RB Theo Riddick (wrist) hasn't played in two weeks and didn't practice at all last week. Considering Detroit's run game is struggling, his return could be huge for Detroit. CB Darius Slay (hamstring) left the game in Sunday's loss to the Giants, and his status for Monday night is in question. Then there's C Travis Swanson (concussion), who hasn't practiced in two weeks. His return would allow the Lions to return to their usual offensive line instead of having to shuffle players around. -- Michael Rothstein

Aaron Rodgers said he believes he'll "be closer to 100 percent than [he] was in the Chicago game." His right calf injury still appeared to limit him against the Bears. But even on a short week heading into Saturday's game against the Vikings, the plan is for Rodgers to get more work in practice than he did last week. Of course, any work will be more than the previous week. He did next to nothing on the field leading up the Bears' game, but already on Wednesday appeared to take his normal workload, at least during the portion of practice that was open to the media. - - Rob Demovsky

Adrian Peterson didn't seem overly concerned with his health after his return on Sunday against the Colts, saying he had a few "nicks," but the Vikings kept him out of practice with knee and groin injuries on Wednesday, and Peterson was non-committal about playing on Saturday against the Packers. Whether Peterson plays on Saturday -- and whether his health is the sole factor in the decision, with the Vikings' playoff hopes hanging by a thread -- remains to be seen. -- Ben Goessling

NFC SOUTH

On Wednesday, WR Julio Jones went through his most extensive practice since suffering a sprained toe in the Falcons' Dec. 4 loss to the Chiefs. The league's leading receiver, who was sidelined the previous two games, said he felt good but stopped short of declaring himself totally cleared to face the Panthers on Saturday. Jones was limited Wednesday, but completed some pivoting maneuvers early in practice, which was a positive sign. Said Jones prior to practice, "If I can't be me, [Coach Dan] Quinn is not going to let me go.'" -- Vaughn McClure

Greg Olsen has an elbow injury that shouldn't keep him from playing. He needs eight yards to become the first tight end to have three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Outside of him, the Panthers are as healthy as they have been in months. -- David Newton

CB Delvin Breaux remains sidelined with the shoulder injury he suffered when New Orleans played Tampa Bay two weeks ago, leaving his status in doubt for the rematch. He'll be missed, since he is the Saints' No. 1 corner and was playing well in his matchup against Mike Evans before he getting hurt. Former Bucs corner Sterling Moore will become even more important if Breaux can't go. -- Mike Triplett

RT Demar Dotson remains in the concussion protocol for the straight third week. He returned to practice on Tuesday and has been limited both days. With Gosder Cherilus suffering a groin injury last week and not practicing Wednesday, this team could be down to starting a third-string right tackle in Leonard Wester. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Tackle D.J. Humphries remains in the concussion protocol after suffering the injury in Week 14 at Miami. As of late last week, he hadn't passed his baseline testing, but all head coach Bruce Arians has said this week is that Humphries remains in the protocol. Without Humphries in the lineup, the Cardinals have turned to John Wetzel at left tackle while inserting Earl Watford at right tackle -- both positions that Humphries has played. -- Josh Weinfuss

Rams rookie QB Jared Goff has been in concussion protocol since absorbing a vicious hit from Seattle CB Richard Sherman last Thursday, but he practiced in full on Tuesday. Interim coach John Fassel said the Rams "anticipate having [Goff]" for Saturday's game against the 49ers. Goff has struggled in five games thus far, posting a dismal 24.6 Total QBR. He needs as many reps as possible, so, being ready to play Week 16 is crucial, even with his team out of it. "I think it's real important -- to continue getting the experience and, ideally, build something positive going into the offseason that might carry over into next season," Fassel said. "I think it'll be real important." - - Alden Gonzalez

LT Joe Staley has been out the past two weeks with a hamstring injury, leaving the Niners to play musical chairs on the offensive line. Staley's status is again uncertain this week and though the Rams are without Robert Quinn, it would still help settle things down if he could get back in the mix. -- Nick Wagoner

Punter Jon Ryan is undergoing concussion protocol and was a limited practice participant on Wednesday. Ryan went down when the Seahawks called a fake punt in the fourth quarter of last week's game, despite holding a 24-3 lead. Pete Carroll said different players such as Russell Wilson and Jermaine Kearse have volunteered to punt if Ryan is unavailable. "I used to punt back in high school. Just in case," Wilson said. "And if they try to blitz, I can just throw it so it works out just fine." -- Sheil Kapadia