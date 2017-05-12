Westgate SuperBook installs Spurs as massive underdogs in Western Conference finals

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook isn't giving the San Antonio Spurs much of a chance against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals.

After the Spurs routed the Houston Rockets on Thursday night to advance, the Westgate opened San Antonio as a 900 underdog and Golden State as a massive -1600 favorite to win the series.

A $100 bet on the Warriors to win the series would win $6.25. That same $100 bet on the Spurs would win $900.

The Warriors are 8-0 this postseason and are looking to return to the NBA Finals for the third straight year. Standing in their way is a playoff-tested San Antonio team, albeit one that is without injured point guard Tony Parker and now has a banged-up Kawhi Leonard.

Golden State was a -20,000 favorite against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the postseason and a -10,000 favorite against the Utah Jazz?in the second round. The Warriors are currently 5-14 favorites to win the NBA title after opening the season 3-2 back in May 2016.

Per ESPN Stats & Information, the Spurs were 8.5-point underdogs against the Rockets on Thursday night, the second-largest underdog they've been in 268 playoff games under Gregg Popovich. The only other time that San Antonio was a bigger playoff underdog was at the Los Angeles Lakers on May 27, 2001, a game the Spurs lost 111-82 as 9-point underdogs.

The?Western Conference finals begin Sunday at Golden State. The Spurs are currently consensus 10.5-point underdogs in Game 1 in Las Vegas sportsbooks.