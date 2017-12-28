Wisconsin players catch 450-pound hammerhead shark

MIAMI -- Wisconsin still has a big game awaiting, but the Badgers already hauled in a sizable trophy during their trip to Florida for the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Several Wisconsin players rented a boat to do a little nighttime fishing Tuesday, and they hauled in an impressive 450-pound hammerhead shark.

According to Wisconsin, five players and one student assistant reeled in the shark after more than an hour of work.?

It was TE Troy Fumagalli, DE Chikwe Obasih, NT Garrett Rand, RB Taiwan Deal, student assistant Matt Miller and OLB Garret Dooley.

They went out on a charter Tuesday night. Obasih and Rand took turns fighting the shark for about an hour to get it in the boat.

They got it in the boat, tagged it, took the picture and released it back into the water.

The shark checks in about 120 pounds more than anyone on Miami's offensive line, so this could bode well for the Badgers' chances in Saturday's game.

Wisconsin finished the regular season 12-1, with its lone loss coming in the Big Ten title game. The Badgers are making their first trip to the Orange Bowl.