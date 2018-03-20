Zay Jones arrested in L.A., charged with felony damage to property

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested and charged with felony damage to property after an incident that involved his brother, Vikings wide receiver Cayleb Jones, Monday night at a Los Angeles apartment building.

"We are aware of the incident involving Zay Jones," the Bills said in a statement. "We are still in the process of gathering more information on the matter. At this point, we will have no further comment."

Officer Luis Garcia said Zay Jones was breaking glass doors and windows when officers arrived and was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism. Jones, 22, was booked Tuesday morning. Bail was set at $20,000. Jones is being held at USC Medical Center, authorities told ESPN.

TMZ posted video of the incident Tuesday. A man is heard off camera saying, "I'm going to fight for Jesus." Then Zay Jones emerges into a hallway and his brother tries to stop him. Zay Jones, naked, then runs past his brother and a scream is heard.

TMZ posted photos of shattered windows and a hallway where blood could be seen.

Zay Jones' agent, Zeke Sandhu, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Vikings did not provide a comment when ESPN reached out.

Jones was a second-round pick of the Bills in the 2017 draft. He had 27 receptions for 316 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie.

Cayleb Jones, 25, was on the Vikings' practice squad last season and was signed to a futures contract in January.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.