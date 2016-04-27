Which women are searched most often on Google?
COED Magazine has compiled a list based on Google search results that is flying around the Internet, sporting some surprises -- Justin Bieber comes in at No. 7 -- and some givens -- Lady Gaga tops the list at No. 1.
Here are the top 10:
1. Lady Gaga
2. Kesha
3. Madonna
4. Beyonce
5. Rihanna
7. Justin Bieber
8. Miley Cyrus
9. Paris Hilton
10. Avril Lavigne
Washington's famous women made a showing as well: former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is No. 18, first lady Michelle Obama No. 21 and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton No. 32.
Poor Justin Bieber. This is the second time in a week that the teen heartthrob and perpetual trending topic on Twitter has sent the Internet into a tizzy. He has also been accused of not knowing the meaning of the word "German."
An interview on a New Zealand TV show has been making the rounds on the web, showing Bieber floundering when the host asked him if "Bieber" means "basketball" in German. He at first acted perplexed and finally said, "We don't use that word in America."
It seems likely that the host's thick Kiwi accent was the culprit here, because Bieber does appear to be familiar with German in this Bravo interview.
Back to the web's favorite women. Who was left off that you think should have made it? Who were the biggest surprises? Here is the full list:
