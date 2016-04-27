Which women are searched most often on Google?

COED Magazine has compiled a list based on Google search results that is flying around the Internet, sporting some surprises -- Justin Bieber comes in at No. 7 -- and some givens -- Lady Gaga tops the list at No. 1.

Here are the top 10:

1. Lady Gaga

2. Kesha

3. Madonna

4. Beyonce

5. Rihanna

6. Britney Spears

7. Justin Bieber

8. Miley Cyrus

9. Paris Hilton

10. Avril Lavigne

Washington's famous women made a showing as well: former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is No. 18, first lady Michelle Obama No. 21 and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton No. 32.

Poor Justin Bieber. This is the second time in a week that the teen heartthrob and perpetual trending topic on Twitter has sent the Internet into a tizzy. He has also been accused of not knowing the meaning of the word "German."

An interview on a New Zealand TV show has been making the rounds on the web, showing Bieber floundering when the host asked him if "Bieber" means "basketball" in German. He at first acted perplexed and finally said, "We don't use that word in America."

It seems likely that the host's thick Kiwi accent was the culprit here, because Bieber does appear to be familiar with German in this Bravo interview.

Back to the web's favorite women. Who was left off that you think should have made it? Who were the biggest surprises? Here is the full list:

50. Eva Longoria

49. Scarlett Johansson

48. Carmen Electra

47. Tina Fey

46. Adriana Lima

45. Lily Allen

44. Sarah Jessica Parker

43. Kelly Clarkson

42. Carrie Underwood

41. Amy Winehouse

40. Vanessa Hudgens

39. Katie Price

38. Ashley Tisdale

37. Hilary Duff

36. Marilyn Monroe

35. Heidi Montag

34. Demi Moore

33. Jennifer Aniston

32. Hillary Clinton

31. Ciara

30. Kristen Stewart

29. Betty White

28. Pamela Anderson

27. Fergie

26. Jessica Alba

25. Christina Aguilera

24. Sandra Bullock

23. Kim Kardashian

22. Katy Perry

21. Michelle Obama

20. Lindsay Lohan

19. Jessica Simpson

18. Sarah Palin

17. Mariah Carey

16. Jennifer Lopez

15. Megan Fox

14. Oprah

13. Angelina Jolie

12. Taylor Swift

11. Shakira

