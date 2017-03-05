Google has a new trick that caters to curious minds.

Simply type "I'm feeling curious" into the search engine and it will serve up a random fact worth stowing away for future trivia competitions or to whip out at the right time to impress friends.

Each fact is pulled from a website, with Google offering a link to the source.

The boredom busting tool is pretty addictive. After reading the first fact, users can click "ask another question" to get served another tidbit of information spanning every imaginable topic from space to Santa Claus.